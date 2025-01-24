New Report on Lonzo Ball Trade Amid Lakers Interest
The Chicago Bulls have not gotten much out of Lonzo Ball since acquiring him in the 2021 offseason, mainly due to significant injuries that sidelined him for two consecutive seasons. Since returning from injury, though, Ball has made an impact on both ends of the floor to prove to everyone he can still play.
While Ball's return from injury has been great for Chicago, the franchise could be more interested in capitalizing on the value of the 27-year-old point guard on the trade market.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported that the Lakers could have Lonzo Ball on their "radar" ahead of the trade deadline, making for a potential reunion with the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2017.
Amid these Lakers rumors, NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that the Bulls continue to shop Ball, along with Chicago stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
"Although Chicago's front office and ownership have repeatedly operated with a prioritize-the-playoffs mentality — even if that means getting in by way of the Play-In Tournament — rival teams have projected LaVine, fellow former All-Star Nikola Vučević and Lonzo Ball as likely trade candidates for months."
It is no surprise that these three Bulls are on the market, but Fischer also reports on the trade interest Ball is drawing after his successful return from injury.
"And rival teams continue to describe the Bulls as a franchise willing to discuss deals up and down the roster. Thursday's opponents from Golden State have been known for weeks to be weighing a trade run at Vučević, while sources say Ball — back from long-running knee woes and effective again on an expiring contract — has generated multiple trade feelers."
In games where Ball has played 20+ minutes, he is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, showing he can be one of the league's top guard defenders and playmakers when healthy. Of course, for the past few years, rival teams have been concerned with his health, but Ball will continue to become a prime trade candidate the more he stays on the court.
