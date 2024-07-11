New Report on Miami Heat's Failed DeMar DeRozan Trade
The Miami Heat have reportedly been in the market for another star the last few seasons. It seems each time a star becomes available on the trade market, Miami is one of the teams with rumored interest. This was again the case when six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan hit free agency and the expectation was he would reach a sign and trade agreement.
While Miami was not rumored to be as involved as some other teams, their name was floated around as a potential suitor for DeRozan. Ultimately landing in Sacramento, DeRozan did not stay in the Eastern Conference, which leaves Miami looking elsewhere for star help.
In a recent report, ESPN‘s Bobby Marks confirmed that Miami did indeed have interest in DeRozan, but the contract of Duncan Robinson made a trade difficult to facilitate. Robinson has been one of the best shooters in the NBA since beginning his career, but his contract is seemingly not one teams are willing to take on.
This is one of the dynamics the new CBA has made more complicated, as teams are less willing to take on certain contracts that could potentially complicate their roster building flexibility. While teams have always stayed away from trading for bad contracts, it is even more dangerous to acquire them with the first and second apron looming.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan