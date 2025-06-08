New Report on Person Responsible for Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks had a tough decision to make following the franchise's most successful season since 2000. Despite being one of the most popular franchises in the sport, the Knicks made the Eastern Conference Finals this season for the first time since 2000 and had a roster capable of making the NBA Finals.
However, despite Tom Thibodeau having brought the Knicks back to being a competitive franchise, the organization decided to fire him after a 51-win regular season. A decision that was met with mixed opinions across the NBA, it seems as though the team is looking in a different direction and thinks a new head coach could be the missing piece.
While there were questions about who was the person responsible for firing the ex-Chicago Bulls coach in Thibodeau, Yahoo Sports writer Vince Goodwill revealed that it was, in fact, Knicks owner James Dolan who "spearheaded" the decision.
"What was clear was Thibodeau’s firing being spearheaded by Knicks owner James Dolan, sources told Yahoo Sports," Goodwill wrote. "Dolan and team president Leon Rose held exit meetings with key Knicks players and the complaints were clear."
"Dolan, whom sources said was never a huge Thibodeau fan through the years, asked the questions in the meeting while Rose took a secondary role,” Goodwill added.
One of the biggest franchises in all of North American sports, it's clear the expectations will be high for whoever takes on the role as the next Knicks coach. Despite being 28th in coaching wins all-time, Thibodeau could be on his way to his fourth team since 2010.
