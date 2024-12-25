Bulls News

New Report on Possible Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns Trade

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns could be possible NBA trade partners.

Joey Linn

Mar 3, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) gains possession during the tip-off of against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center.
Mar 3, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) gains possession during the tip-off of against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Phoenix Suns are a disappointing 14-14 through their first 28 games, which has them tied for 10th in the Western Conference standings. With three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix is a win-now team that projects to re-tool or buy at the NBA trade deadline as opposed to entering a rebuild.

There are several different teams in each conference that project to be sellers at this year’s deadline, with the Chicago Bulls being one of them. In a recent report from Duane Rankin of azcentral, a possible center swap between Chicago and Phoenix was detailed.

Jusuf Nurkic and Nikola Vucevic
Nov 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) is guarded by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) at United Center. / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Reportedly looking to move Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns may be interested in bringing back a player like Nikola Vucevic.

Via Rankin: “The Phoenix Suns have been actively looking to trade starting center Jusuf Nurkic, league sources informed The Arizona Republic. The Suns (14-14) are seeking a big in return, the sources said. The team has been playing Mason Plumlee, rookie Oso Ighodaro and Nurkic at the five position. Washington Wizards big Jonas Valančiūnas and Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vucevic are two players whose names have been thrown into trade talks.”

Vucevic is amid a very strong season, averaging 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 57.8 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three-point range. This type of production would be a major upgrade for the Suns, but it remains to be seen how the Bulls will approach this trade deadline.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News