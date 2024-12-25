New Report on Possible Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns Trade
The Phoenix Suns are a disappointing 14-14 through their first 28 games, which has them tied for 10th in the Western Conference standings. With three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix is a win-now team that projects to re-tool or buy at the NBA trade deadline as opposed to entering a rebuild.
There are several different teams in each conference that project to be sellers at this year’s deadline, with the Chicago Bulls being one of them. In a recent report from Duane Rankin of azcentral, a possible center swap between Chicago and Phoenix was detailed.
Reportedly looking to move Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns may be interested in bringing back a player like Nikola Vucevic.
Via Rankin: “The Phoenix Suns have been actively looking to trade starting center Jusuf Nurkic, league sources informed The Arizona Republic. The Suns (14-14) are seeking a big in return, the sources said. The team has been playing Mason Plumlee, rookie Oso Ighodaro and Nurkic at the five position. Washington Wizards big Jonas Valančiūnas and Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vucevic are two players whose names have been thrown into trade talks.”
Vucevic is amid a very strong season, averaging 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 57.8 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three-point range. This type of production would be a major upgrade for the Suns, but it remains to be seen how the Bulls will approach this trade deadline.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls