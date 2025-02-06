Bulls News

New Report on Potential Knicks-Bulls Trade

A new report reveals interest in a potential deal with the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls

Liam Willerup

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) shoots the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) shoots the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, and the attention will now switch to the buyout market as teams seek to add more talent to their rosters heading into the All-Star break. From All-NBA talents to reserves to draft capital, everything has been on the move over the last seven days.

Heading into the deadline period, the Chicago Bulls were one of the teams most involved in rumors, as they looked to offload talent to better position themselves in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. While they moved off Zach LaVine earlier in the De'Aaron Fox deal, reports surfaced they had conversations with a top contender about their guard depth.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the New York Knicks had calls with the Bulls regarding several backcourt players over the last few days. While nothing ending up resulting from it, it shows that the Knicks have interest in improving their guard depth.

While no names were revealed, two guards who have been talked about recently in rumors include Josh Giddey and Coby White, as Ball's trade rumors were shut down after his extension.

After the LaVine trade, the Bulls now control their first-round pick in 2025. Thus, the team can pivot towards a youth movement around players like Matas Buzelis and look to add top talent in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery.

