New report on potential major Bulls-Suns trade
The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns are going to be two of the most interesting teams to watch during the NBA's trade deadline. Chicago has been on the verge of a potential firesale for months, while Phoenix is unhappy with its current position and may be loading up for major trade activity.
Coincidentally, a new report from Jake Fischer claims that the two parties may be interested in doing a trade with each other.
"Sources say Phoenix, to name one example, could emerge with interest in exploring a swap of Bradley Beal for LaVine, sources said, depending on how the rest of the trade landscape develops in the coming weeks," Fischer said.
However, it's worth noting that Fischer also claims that LaVine has been happy in Chicago, and is not pushing to be moved. If Chicago does get a good offer for LaVine, however, it shouldn't surprise anyone if they take it.
"In LaVine's case, sources say, he has not been pushing to be moved," Fischer said. "Yet that, to be clear, won't necessarily insulate LaVine from being dealt if an offer Chicago likes surfaces in the next 13 days."
The case of Zach LaVine in Chicago has become a very drawn-out and strange one over the years. At one point, it seemed like a surefire bet to expect him traded from the Bulls to the Lakers. However, it's hard to tell if he's going anywhere at all.
