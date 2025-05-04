New Report on Teams Interested in Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga
As the Golden State Warriors get set to face the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their first-round series, there is still lingering concern for forward Jonathan Kuminga as he's set to enter restricted free agency this summer.
Kuminga is averaging 15.3 points per game this season, but his playing time took a major hit after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler at the deadline. Golden State is also set to pay Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond over $130 million next season, which makes it tough for the front office to pay Kuminga a contract he desires.
A new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel let it be known that the Chicago Bulls are a team that has been monitoring Kuminga over the last few years. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has been widely linked to the 22-year-old, but Chicago could also be a potential suitor in free agency.
"Another team that league sources indicated as one keeping a close eye on Kuminga over the last year is the Chicago Bulls," Siegel wrote. "After letting DeMar DeRozan go to the Sacramento Kings last offseason and then trading Zach LaVine to Sacramento this season, the Bulls have reshuffled their roster."
The Bulls finally took a step toward getting younger and rebuilding this past season, having let DeMar DeRozan go in free agency last year and sending Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline. They have their first-round pick back this year, but Chicago has the chance to build a formidable core for the future if it goes after another high-upside player in Kuminga.
