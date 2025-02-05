New Report on Warriors' Alternative Trade Option After Kevin Durant
Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers struck a deal to bring Luka Doncic in for a package centered around Anthony Davis, the NBA's trade deadline period has only continued to be filled with new reports. While the San Antonio Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox shortly thereafter, the next name to emerge in rumors was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
Linked to a possible reunion with the Golden State Warriors, Marc Stein and Shams Charania were among those who shut down those reports, saying Durant has no interest in a return. As Golden State continues to look for a star to add to the roster, the team could circle back to a past trade target to get a deal done.
According to ESPN's Charania, the Warriors could pivot back to seeking a deal for Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic if they are unable to complete a deal for Durant or Jimmy Butler. Vucevic was a trade target linked with Golden State for weeks, but rumors died down over the past few days once it was revealed the Warriors were seeking talents like Durant.
If Golden State does opt to trade for Vucevic, they'd hope the former All-Star would be able to continue his stellar play in the Bay Area. Over the last six games for Vucevic, he's averaged 16.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
Given the success of rookie second-rounder Quinten Post playing the stretch big position for Golden State, a move for Vucevic could blossom in that role with the Warriors and help them make a push after the All-Star break.
