Concerning Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Warriors
After the news of Luka Doncic being traded from the Dallas Mavericks broke the internet this past weekend, the attention has now been turned to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. After no mentioning of his name in trade rumors before this week, he has suddenly emerged as a top trade target as the Suns are listening to offers.
One of the teams actively trying to land Durant is the Golden State Warriors, a franchise he spent three years with and won two NBA Championships with, as they seek a potential reunion for the likely Hall of Famer. However, the feelings of a return might not be mutual between both parties.
"There is a distinct sense percolating now that Durant does not want to be traded at all this week," Marc Stein wrote to his Substack. "... to the extent that he can control it." After three seasons with the Warriors, Durant agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets but has remained close with former teammate Stephen Curry based on public interactions.
Shams Charania of ESPN reported something very similar to Stein about Durant's interest.
On top of not wanting to be traded, Stein wrote that Durant might be against the move back to the Bay Area, writing, "It is believed that Durant has some serious reservations about a second Warriors stint if he were to be shipped there."
As has been the case over the last two days, new reports continue to come out by the hour and the Warriors could even end up pivoting entirely. Regardless, it appears the Warriors front office seems determined to make a splash move before Thursday's trade deadline.
