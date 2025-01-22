Bulls News

New Trade Report on Pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo With Chicago Bulls Star

The Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with a third All-Star

Jan 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
After starting their season off at 2-8, the Milwaukee Bucks have improved to become one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 24-17. Despite the improvement, it seems like the team isn't done making major roster improvements.

According to Sam Amick, David Aldridge, Tony Jones, and numerous other members of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks could be looking to add another high-profile scorer to the team. Two of the potential targets could be Zach LaVine from the Bulls and Bradley Beal from the Suns.

Here is the exact excerpt from The Athletic's article.

“Per league sources, the Bucks’ motives would be two-fold: Cut enough salary from their payroll to get under the second apron — the only way the Bucks can legally complete a trade while aggregating contracts — and also add a talented, highly paid player to play next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the NBA’s top scoring duo. Whether that would be Beal, or perhaps a star like Chicago’s Zach LaVine, in other potential scenarios remains to be seen."

It's no secret that the Chicago Bulls have been looking to trade Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and others on the roster. LaVine's recent play has likely increased his value, but his contract remains very high. LaVine is currently making $43 million and is still guaranteed $45.9 million next season and $48.9 million in the 2026-27 NBA season.

If the Milwaukee Bucks can create their own big three, it creates a big question of how Khris Middleton fits into the equation. The NBA trade deadline is a few weeks away, and where LaVine ends up remains a mystery.

