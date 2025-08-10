New Western Conference NBA Team Could Reportedly Trade for Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey is still weighing all of his options as a restricted free agent. The Chicago Bulls have reportedly offered a four-year, $80 million contract, but he remains fixated on receiving over $30 million per year like Jalen Suggs and Immanuel Quickley. The Bulls have yet to show interest in getting up to that number.
The Golden State Warriors were mentioned as a possible landing spot in a sign-and-trade by NBA insider Jake Fischer, but now another team could be entering the mix.
Allen Stiles recently said on Sactown Sports 1140, a radio program, that he wouldn't be surprised if the Kings were one of the teams interested in the young guard.
“From what I’ve heard and from those that do tend to be in the know," Stiles said, "they would not be surprised if the Kings were one of those teams. Now, obviously Josh Giddy is a guard and they do have Dennis Schroder on this three-year deal, but everything that the Kings have done to this point this offseason have told us that they are open to everything."
The Kings have had an odd offseason, bringing Schroder in on that three-year, $45 million deal, signing Drew Eubanks, trading Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric, and they're reportedly in the market for Russell Westbrook. Nothing they've done since making the playoffs a few years ago has made sense, from the DeMar DeRozan acquisition to trading De'Aaron Fox away for Zach LaVine.
Bringing in Giddey would give them a long-term point guard again, but what would it take for a sign-and-trade? Malik Monk would almost assuredly be in the deal, but there would have to be other moving pieces.
Is the Interest in Giddey Genuine, or is His Team Trying to Raise Chicago's Offer?
Because Giddey is a restricted free agent, the Bulls have most of the leverage. He could accept his qualifying offer, play out next season, and enter unrestricted free agency next offseason, where more teams are projected to have salary space. But are these rumors of new teams interested just a ploy?
It's possible. The Bulls don't have the smartest front office, but they've known that they'd be bidding against themselves for a new contract. If reports come out that other teams are interested in Giddey for a sign-and-trade, willing to pay him what he wants, that may "force" their hands. At the very least, it's a smart tactic from Giddey's agency.
