New York Knicks Make Injury Announcement Before Bulls Game
At the NBA All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with an underwhelming 22-33 record. The Bulls rode a four-game losing streak into the break, and now face an uphill battle coming out of it.
The Bulls travel to face the New York Knicks on Thursday in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks and Bulls are trending in opposite directions, but Chicago could catch a break against a shorthanded New York squad.
The Knicks have added a few key players to the injury report against the Bulls, releasing a huge injury update for one of their stars.
The Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart for Thursday's matchup as he deals with patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee. Hart has rarely missed time since the Knicks traded for him during the 2022-23 season, but this injury should not sideline him for too long.
Hart, 29, is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season, shooting 55.6% from the field. In his lone missed game this season, the Knicks still beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by 26, so his absence is not a guaranteed advantage for Chicago.
Hart is the definition of a "glue guy," so while the Knicks are still likely to beat the Bulls without him, they cannot afford to have him sidelined long-term. The Hart-less Knicks host the Bulls on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls