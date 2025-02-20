New York Knicks Star Listed on Injury Report vs Bulls
The New York Knicks have been one of the top teams in the NBA this season, sitting at 36-18 in third place in the Eastern Conference. Led by stars like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks are putting together a championship-caliber roster, but have built it through their do-it-all supporting cast.
The Knicks heavily rely on guys like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart to anchor their defense and do all the things that Brunson and Towns do not. Unfortunately for the Knicks, one of those key glue guys has received an unfortunate injury update.
Ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart due to patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee.
Hart, 29, is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season, shooting 55.6% from the field. The do-it-all guard rarely misses time, as Thursday's contest is set to be just his third missed game in the last two seasons.
The 6-foot-4 guard has been an important piece for the Knicks this season. Hart has notched the fifth-most triple-doubles in the NBA this season (7) and is averaging the most rebounds per game by any player 6-foot-8 or shorter (9.6).
While the Knicks still have a clear advantage at home over the Bulls on Thursday night, Hart's status does give Chicago a bit more hope for a road upset.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls