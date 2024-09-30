Newest Chicago Bulls Star Reveals Unfortunate Injury News
The Chicago Bulls are no stranger to the injury bug. Throughout the past few seasons, the team has dealt with major injuries to players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. As it turns out, their newest addition Josh Giddey can be added to that list.
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, it looked like Josh Giddey may have hurt himself during the final game of the tournament. Giddey revealed that the injury was much more serious than initially anticipated. The newest Bulls star revealed that he actually ruptured his anterior talofibular ligament.
Giddey also revealed that he hasn't had the chance to play with his Chicago Bulls teammates at all. He mentioned that if it were a playoff game, then he'd be playing, but otherwise, the team is exercising on the side of caution.
As it stands, both the Chicago Bulls' starting and backup point guards are already injured to start the season. While both Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball are recovering, there isn't a clear timetable on when they're going to be 100% healthy. The positive news is that they are actually progressing toward a return, instead of the bizarre limbo that Ball seemed to be in last season.
Josh Giddey had a fantastic showing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, the Chicago Bulls are hoping they'll share the same fortunes.
