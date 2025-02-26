Nikola Vucevic's Injury Status For Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers
The Chicago Bulls have changed the direction of their entire season after moving off Zach LaVine, trading the guard to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal. Despite a bizarre blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers, it has mainly been losses for the Bulls as they enter Wednesday as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
On their schedule Wednesday night will be the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that is trying to contend, unlike the Bulls, following their recent acquisitions. While the Bulls' recent win over the 76ers came without their former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, recent reports indicate that absence could continue to stretch into their next contest.
As of the recent NBA injury report, Vucevic is listed as doubtful for Chicago as he nurses tightness in his right calf. If Vucevic ends up being downgraded to out, it would be just his third absence of the season.
Now the team's leading scorer, Vucevic has appeared in 56 games for the Bulls this season averaging 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds. A name that was floated around for a potential deal at the NBA trade deadline, Chicago stayed put as Vucevic is set to expire on his current deal after the 2025-26 season.
Already slated to be road favorites for Wednesday's contest, as the Clippers will have even more of a hand-up on the Bulls if Vucevic is out with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.
