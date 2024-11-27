Paolo Banchero's Injury Status for Bulls vs Magic
After earning a solid win against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls are right back at it against the defensive-minded Orlando Magic. Fortunately for the Bulls, Orlando still remains somewhat shorthanded.
Despite being shorthanded, the Orlando Magic have remained one of the best teams in the NBA. The team has won 9 out of its last 10 games, only losing once since November 8 - against the LA Clippers. The team is currently on a three-game winning streak and will pose a legitimate challenge to the Bulls.
The Orlando Magic have officially listed Paolo Banchero as out against the Bulls due to a torn right oblique. Banchero has been out indefinitely and hopes to come back before Christmas. The All-Star has been out since November 30 in a game surprisingly against the Chicago Bulls.
Through five games this season, Banchero was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 49.5/34.4/64.4 shooting from the field. Even though it's early, Banchero was looking like a candidate to be one of the best players in the Eastern Conference. It's only the third season of his NBA career, but Banchero's jump was looking like one of legitimate superstardom. Hopefully, the Magic could have him back before Christmas, but they're winning games regardless.
The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls