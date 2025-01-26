Paul George Ruled OUT for Bulls vs 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2024-25 season with high hopes, as they were heading into the year with a big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and free agent acquisition Paul George. On top of that, the Sixers constructed one of the top bench units on paper with a mix of veteran and young talent. Now, over halfway through the season, those expectations set out to begin the year seem impossible.
While the Chicago Bulls were expected to be a far worse team than Philadelphia, they match up tonight with the Bulls having the edge in the conference standings. As the Sixers look to inch towards play-in tournament seeding with a win, that will become far more difficult with one of their stars sidelined.
Injuring his finger earlier in the game, the former All-Star forward George will not return for the remainder of the contest. Currently in a close game in the fourth quarter, George exits the contest with just nine points on six attempts.
After signing a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia this offseason after five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, George is having a down season for his standards with averages of 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds entering tonight's contest.
Following tonight's contest, the Chicago Bulls will be back in action on Monday when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit.
