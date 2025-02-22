Phoenix Suns Make Big Starting Lineup Change vs Bulls
The Phoenix Suns are arguably the most desperate team in the NBA today.
Phoenix is currently on a four-game losing streak, is three games under .500, and has the highest payroll in the NBA. With a salary of $220,708,856, it's unacceptable for the Suns to not even make the playoffs with a team containing Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.
The Suns tried to fix their issues by moving Bradley Beal to become a sixth man off of the bench, but it looks like they're walking back on that decision.
Phoenix revealed on Saturday that they re-inserted Beal back into the starting lineup to play alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The team removed Tyus Jones from the starting lineup.
Beal has not started for the Suns since January 6. Through 38 games this season, Beal has averaged 17.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 50/40/82 shooting from the field. Beal is currently making $50 million this season and having him come off of the bench is a complete failure in roster construction.
Phoenix's four-game losing streak is against the Portland Trail Blazers twice, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a San Antonio Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama. Three of their four losses are against teams with losing records that aren't even in the play-in tournament.
The Phoenix Suns face off against the Chicago Bulls at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
