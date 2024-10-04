Russell Westbrook Shares Heartfelt Derrick Rose Message
Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose recently announced his retirement from basketball. The youngest MVP in NBA history, Rose is still beloved in Chicago where he grew up and became a superstar.
While injuries significantly limited what could have been an even greater career, Rose still finished as a three-time NBA All-Star. In 723 career games, Rose averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds.
One of the most explosive point guards in NBA history, Rose is often compared to nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook due to their athleticism at that position.
Rose was drafted first overall in 2008 and Westbrook was selected three picks later with the fourth overall pick. Asked about Rose while in Abu Dhabi for NBA preseason, Westbrook shared a heartfelt message.
“D-Rose is like a brother of mine,” Westbrook said. “We came in the draft together, worked out together… I am really happy to see he's in a great place of peace and comfort for him and his family. He'll go down as one of the greats. I’ve been grateful to share the floor with him.”
Westbrook is a future Hall of Fame point guard. There is some debate as to whether or not Rose will get in. The Bulls legend is the youngest MVP in NBA history, but does not have the counting stats and All-Star selections usually seen by Hall of Fame players, which is due to injuries.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade