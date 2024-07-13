Sacramento Kings Coach Makes Strong Statement on DeMar DeRozan
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is officially a member of the Sacramento Kings. Sent to Sacramento in a sign and trade agreement with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan lands with one of the more intriguing Western Conference teams.
While nobody would pick Sacramento to come out of the West as currently constructed, DeRozan certainly makes them a much bigger playoff threat, as they were eliminated in the play-in tournament last season. Speaking during the broadcast of Sacramento’s Las Vegas Summer League opener, Kings head coach Mike Brown shared his excitement for having DeRozan on the team.
"To have a veteran guy that has seen a lot of defenses thrown at him, from double teams to triple teams... and then still be able to have the production that he has had is something that we felt would help our guys tremendously. And in doing that, the way we play with the movement and all that other stuff, we felt we could help his game as well."
Detailing some of the ways he plans to use the talented scorer, Brown certainly got Kings fans excited for what should be a fun season. While DeRozan was on a Bulls team that had been treading the waters of mediocrity for multiple seasons, his individual production remained at a high-level, which made him one of the top free agents this summer.
