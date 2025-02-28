Scottie Barnes' Injury Status for Bulls vs Raptors
Despite the Toronto Raptors having an underwhelming 18-41 record 59 games into their 2024-25 campaign, they have an intriguing group of talented players. After acquiring former All-Star forward Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, the Raptors have put together a core group of Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Gradey Dick.
The Raptors have lost four of their last five games, heading into a road matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. With Ingram yet to suit up for Toronto, the Raptors cannot afford to have too many injuries, but another All-Star forward has been added to Friday's injury report.
The Raptors are listing Scottie Barnes as questionable for Friday's game in Chicago with a left hip contusion. Barnes' hip injury sidelined him for Toronto's 20-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, and he is now in jeopardy of missing his second straight game.
Barnes, 23, is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this season, coming off of a 2023-24 All-Star campaign. While the Raptors have been struggling, Barnes is undoubtedly a top young player in the league.
The Raptors are just 2-12 this season when Barnes is sidelined, including a one-point loss to the Bulls. Barnes is one of the most versatile players in the league, becoming an elite defender and a talented playmaker for his 6-foot-7 frame, making Chicago's job much easier if he is not on the court on Friday night.
