Six-Year NBA Veteran Signs With New Team
The NBA offseason has already brought a lot of player movement. Both free agency moves and blockbuster trades have changed the outlook for a lot of teams entering next season. While these moves always headline the summer, this is also a transaction period for many international teams.
In an official announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Sendai 89ers of the Japanese B.League shared that they had signed six-year NBA veteran Cristiano Felicio.
"We are pleased to announce that we have come to an agreement with Cristiano Felicio on a contract for the 2024-25 season," the 89ers wrote (translated to English via X):
Felicio played six seasons in the NBA from 2015-2021, all of which came with the Chicago Bulls. In his statement on joining the 89ers that was shared by the team, Felicio said the following:
"Hello Sendai people and fans!! Very very excited to be joining your club the next season and looking forward to be there as I have heard so many great things, join a great club and get to work so we have the best season possible!! Thank you for the opportunity and be sure that I will always do my best to bring you much happiness and enjoyment during the games and more importantly during the season!! See you guys soon!!"
In his six NBA seasons, Felicio appeared in 252 games, averaging 4.3 points per game in 14.1 minutes per contest.
