Six-Year NBA Veteran Signs With New Team Overseas

JaKarr Sampson spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls

Joey Linn

Mar 6, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson (14) warms up before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
JaKarr Sampson began his NBA career in 2014 by signing as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers. Appearing in 121 games for Philadelphia across two seasons, Sampson was waived by the team in 2016.

Never finding much consistent playing time in the NBA after his departure from Philadelphia, Sampson spent a lot of time in the G League, making 109 appearances across five seasons.

A career 17.4 PPG scorer in the G League, Sampson had his best full season with the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls affiliate), averaging 21.2 points and 9.1 rebounds in 24 appearances during the 2018-19 season.

It was announced on Saturday by Kuwait Sporting Club (h/t HoopsHype) that the team had signed Sampson for the upcoming season.

Last appearing in an NBA game during the 2020-21 season, Sampson should have a prominent role in the Kuwaiti Division I Basketball League.

A career 5.2 PPG scorer in the NBA, Sampson had the best stretch of games in his career during his brief stint with the Bulls.

Spending most of the 2018-19 season in the G League, Sampson made four NBA appearances for the Bulls that year, averaging 20.0 points per game.

This included a career-high 29 points against the 76ers, which was the team Sampson began his career with.

Making 236 total NBA appearances across six seasons (76ers, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Bulls), Sampson is still just 31 years old and will continue his professional basketball career with Kuwait Sporting Club.

