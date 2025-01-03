Steph Curry Passes Michael Jordan on Historic NBA List
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is still considered by many to be the greatest player in NBA history. Putting together an iconic career in Chicago, Jordan revolutionized the game of basketball. Jordan currently sits as the fifth leading scorer in NBA history, with only Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James in front of time.
When you win six NBA titles and go down as arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, there aren't many times when you get passed up on any all-time lists. Thursday night was different, as Jordan had one of the game's greatest players pass him up on an exclusive list - Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
In Golden State's 139-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, Curry passed Jordan for the most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35 years old with his 40th instance. Regarding players in general since turning 35, Curry now trails just Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48), Karl Malone (80), and LeBron James (107).
Given that Jordan stepped away from the NBA for four whole seasons from the time he started his career to the end, he left room for players in the future to catch up to him on certain lists, which is what Curry did Thursday night.
Jordan would most certainly be higher on this list if he had played from 1998-2001, as Jordan had 28 30-point games after turning 35 in his last 50 games with the Chicago Bulls before he took a hiatus before joining the Washington Wizards.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is the next player in line to pass up Jordan, as he has 38 30-point games since turning 35.
