Trae Young's Injury Status for Bulls vs Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) paasses past Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are facing off today in what will be the third game of their regular season series matchup. So far, the Bulls have taken both games with comfortable leads, finishing the last match with a final score of 122-136 on November 22.

In their previous matchup, the Hawks star point guard, Trae Young did what he does best and totaled 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 steals. His presence has typically been a massive game-changer for Atlanta, and he remains the most important player on the court for the team.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Hawks might not be as lucky tonight with Young currently listed as questionable due to a right heel contusion ahead of tonight's game. In the games he has played against the Bulls, he has averaged 24.1 points, 10.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 42/31/87 shooting splits. Young played in the team's latest game against the Minnesota Timberwolves but did not play against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Chicago Bulls have their own share of injuries to deal with tonight, so they won't have an immediate advantage of Young doesn't play. Regardless, their mindset can't change whether or not Trae Young is on the court. Chicago is on a two-game losing streak and has to play with the intention of snapping it.

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will face off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

