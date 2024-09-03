Two-Time All-Star Addresses Possibility of Leaving NBA
With the Chicago Bulls amid a rebuild, it is reasonable to assume both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will end up somewhere else in the near future.
Both two-time NBA All-Stars, LaVine and Vucevic each come with different concerns that could limit their trade market, but both players could also help a team in the right situation.
During a recent interview with Iva Jevtic from B92 (h/t BasketNews), Vucevic addressed the possibility of leaving the NBA, revealing which team he would join in the unlikely scenario he returns to Europe.
“I would love to play in the NBA for as long as possible. It's the best league, with the best players and conditions," Vucevic said. "At this moment, I'm not thinking about a return to Europe. If it ever happens, Crvena Zvezda would be the main favorite, but many things would have to fall into place."
At 33 years old, Vucevic knows he does not have many years left in the NBA, but he is not yet eyeing a return to Europe. Making two NBA All-Star teams (2019, 2021), Vucevic has had a solid career.
"I'm aware that I've been in the NBA for 13 years now, that the end is not that far off," Vucevic added. “I don't believe I'll play another 13 years, but I have two more years with Chicago, and I'd like to play two more after that. I think I can play at a high level for that long, and then I'll see.
Having played just 16 career postseason games, perhaps Vucevic can end up on a team with much better playoff chances than Chicago has.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade