Two-Time NBA All-Star Breaks Silence on Golden State Warriors Trade Rumors

This Chicago Bulls star was asked about being involved in NBA trade rumors

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA game at United Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA game at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are amid a rebuild that has already seen DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso find new homes. Expected to eventually part ways with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic as well, the Bulls still have a lot of work to do with their roster.

A two-time NBA All-Star, Vucevic has seen his name in several trade rumors this summer. There has been some speculation that the Golden State Warriors would make sense as a Vuvecic landing spot, as their need for additional scoring and front court depth could fit his skillset.

While Vuvecic is a theoretical basketball fit in Golden State, the 34-year-old center would not push the Warriors back into contention, nor would he help their longterm vision, making the overall fit questionable at best.

In an interview with Iva Jevtić of B92.sport, translated to English via HoopsHype, Vucevic was asked about the Golden State Warriors trade rumors, saying he has not heard much on that front.

"There were rumors in the media that he might be traded to Golden State next season," Jevtić wrote. However, he claims those are just speculations."

“In most cases, those are really just speculations," Vucevic said. "Maybe the clubs talk, maybe there was some discussion, I don’t know, but if there’s a call between teams, it immediately gets out and people think that’s it."

Steph Curry and Nikola Vucevic
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Vucevic added that he has not been given any word about a trade.

"I haven’t received any information that I’ll be traded or anything," Vucevic said. "The only thing I got is that I’m staying, that they’re counting on me, that they want me here. If the results had matched the team’s quality, we could have made some achievements, and then there wouldn’t have been all those stories. We didn’t have the season we expected; we didn’t reach the goal of making the playoffs, so it’s logical that people think about changes and those stories start."

Published
