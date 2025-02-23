Unfortunate Chicago Bulls Stat After Trade With Kings
The Chicago Bulls were one of many teams who traded their superstar ahead of the trade deadline. The Bulls would trade Zach LaVine to the Kings in a three-team trade that also included De’Aaron Fox being traded to the Spurs.
The Bulls, on the other hand, didn’t get much in return as many fans and reporters believe. The Bulls would receive Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 pick via the Spurs.
LaVine signed a huge extension with the Bulls in 2022 which would’ve kept him with the Bulls through the 2026-2027 season. This deal was worth over $215M which would’ve limited the future free agent and player resign possibilities.
The Bulls haven’t seen much success since the trade, as they have put together a 1-7 stretch since trading LaVine. A major part of this trade was to help the Bulls build their future, LaVine dimming the chance to tank and prepare for a hopeful off-season.
The Bulls' rebuild starts with the draft, in which they own a protected first-round pick from Portland and their own pick which will likely be a top-ten selection. They are likely to lose the Trail Blazers pick to the protection.
Nikola Vucevic continues to lead the Bulls despite being in a tough stretch. The Bulls will look to get back on the right path when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. A win over the 76ers would put the Bulls in the win column for the first time since February 4th, when the Bulls defeated the Miami Heat.
