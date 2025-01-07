Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History in Spurs-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls picked up an impressive win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, adding to their impressive collection of victories this season. Led by 35 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists from Zach LaVine, Chicago received another incredible performance from its two-time NBA All-Star.
For San Antonio, it was Victor Wembanyama who led the way with 23 points. Adding 14 rebounds, four assists, eight blocks, and four made threes, Wembanyama did some of everything in the losing effort.
As he has done so often in his young NBA career, Wembanyama made history with his final line on Monday night.
With 23 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, eight blocks, and four made threes, Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to reach those totals in a single game (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
Wembanyama had achieved that line twice before with two made threes, which was also NBA history at the time, and has now done so with four makes from beyond the arc.
Including Wembanyama, only 14 players in NBA history have ever reached 23 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and eight blocks in a single game. Wembanyama was the first to do it with multiple three-point makes, and is now the first to do it with four three-pointers.
Unfortunately for Wembanyama and the Spurs, this performance came in a losing effort. For the Bulls, it was another impressive win.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls