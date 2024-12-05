Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Bulls vs Spurs
The Chicago Bulls have a chance to go on their first winning streak since October 30 tonight against a shorthanded San Antonio Spurs team. If the Bulls win, it'll only be their second winning streak of this young season.
On the other side, the San Antonio Spurs have lost two out of their last three games and lost their most recent game against the Phoenix Suns. A win tonight against the Bulls would prevent them from potentially entering a slump.
While the Spurs have a relatively clean injury report, they have one major name listed on it. The San Antonio Spurs have officially listed Victor Wembanyama as out with bilateral low back soreness.
It was announced just this week that Wembanyama was the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for the months of October and November. Through 18 games this season, Wembanyama has averaged 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 48/34/86 shooting from the field. His numbers are currently an improvement from his rookie year, but not as big of a jump as one would imagine.
Just yesterday, Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine revealed that he's never faced Victor Wembanyama yet and gave massive praise to the young guard.
“I think Wemby is off the charts," LaVine said. "I think he’s the best defensive player in the league.”
Unfortunately for LaVine, he'll have to wait before facing Wembanyama.
