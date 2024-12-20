WATCH: Joe Mazzulla Goes After Refs Following Celtics-Bulls
Heading into a road matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics, the amount of people who expected the Chicago Bulls to pull out a win was likely very slim. Well, led by a season-high 36-point outburst from star guard Zach LaVine, the Bulls picked up a massive 117-108 win in Boston.
The Celtics were led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum with 31 points and 10 rebounds, but a 25 percent three-point shooting night from the league's top shooting team was certainly their downfall.
Boston leads the NBA with 19 threes made per game, knocking them down at a 37.2 percent rate. On Thursday, the Celtics shot an abysmal 14-56 from deep. The Bulls handing the Celtics just their sixth loss of the season was certainly unexpected, especially in a game where Boston turned the ball over just four times, as opposed to Chicago's ten.
Chicago shooting the ball better and winning the rebound battle surely led them to the upset, but Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla seemed to think there were other forces out to get them.
Following the final buzzer, Mazzulla stormed onto the court to tell referee Justin Van Dyke what he really thinks, and the broadcast caught every second of his insane outburst.
"F--- you," Mazzulla allegedly told Van Dyke. "Come here! F--- you.”
This was not Mazzulla's first outburst of his career, but could ultimately be his first suspension as a head coach, depending on how the NBA decides to handle it.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls