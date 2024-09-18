WNBA Legend Makes Strong Caitlin Clark, Michael Jordan, LeBron James Statement
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will play one more regular season game in her rookie season before making her first postseason appearance. The Fever will soon learn their first round playoff opponent, as they have already clinched the sixth seed but do not yet know who will finish third.
Clark has broken numerous records in her rookie season, both with her play on the court and the viewership/attendance she has helped generate. Speaking on this in a recent interview with Bob Kravitz SportsCasting, WNBA legend Tamika Catchings compared Clark’s impact to NBA legends like Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
“She’s rejuvenated not just the franchise but the whole city,” Catchings said. “Remember, the NBA wasn’t what it is now until you had Magic Johnson and Larry Bird come into the league, and then Jordan and Kobe and LeBron and the others after that. In our league, we had players who started it, but she’s taken it to a whole new level.”
Several attendance and viewership records affirm this statement from Catchings, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. Playing all 15 of her WNBA seasons with the Fever, Catchings holds numerous franchise records.
Clark has already joined and surpassed Catchings on some very exclusive Fever franchise lists, particularly those with rookie qualifications.
Recognizing Clark’s impact on and off the court, Catchings compared her to some all-time basketball greats like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.
