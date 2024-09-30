Bulls News

Zach LaVine Breaks Silence on Relationship With Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are entering an interesting season.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls were unable to trade two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine this offseason. Several reports indicated LaVine is un-tradable due to his contract and injury history.

Others reports suggested there could be some friction between LaVine and the Bulls’ organization. Having spent the last seven seasons in Chicago, LaVine has averaged 24.2 points in 374 games for the franchise.

Now without DeMar DeRozan, LaVine is on a Bulls team looking to rebuild. This puts him in a difficult spot as he attempts to reestablish himself after playing just 25 games last season.

The Bulls shared a quote from LaVine’s media day session where he broke his silence on the reports about his relationship with the organization.

LaVine: “I’m in a great situation, a great headspace, I don’t take that for granted. Anything negative, rumors, drama - I leave that in the past. I focus now on this team, learning, and having a good time..."

"I had conversations with (the front office) and the commitment and respect they gave me – I’m going to give them the same respect - not just the way I play but the way I conduct myself. I’m excited for this camp."

This is great to hear from LaVine, as this approach should benefit both him and the organization. According to the two-time All-Star, there were conversations with the front office that seemed to leave everyone with a level of respect for each other.

