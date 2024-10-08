Zach LaVine Makes Strong Declaration Before Chicago Bulls Season
If there's one player who has a major point to prove this upcoming NBA season, it's Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. The offseason was not kind to LaVine, with his name being thrown in numerous reports claiming that he had no value.
As LaVine returns fully healthy this season, he's heard all of the chatter from the offseason. He knows that he has to prove just how good he is, all over again.
“The NBA is what have you done for me lately,” LaVine said during practice. “Some guys get a pass with that and some don’t. Last year, I had a broken foot. The year before I played 77 games and averaged 25; it’s just getting back to what I am."
Now that Zach LaVine is healthy, he wants to bring leadership to the Chicago Bulls. LaVine wants to show the world who he is and what he can do, and he's excited to do it.
"I’m healthy and I know what I can do," LaVine said. "My health is the No. 1 thing. If I stay healthy, I know what I do and what I bring to the team. I also should be able to bring some leadership to this group. I’ve been here for awhile. It’s nothing new, but getting back to it and establishing who you are. I’m excited for that.”
Two seasons ago, Zach LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 49/38/85 shooting from the field. Until last seasson, he's been a legitimate star for the Chicago Bulls. Now, it's time to do it again.
