Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Charlotte Hornets in what could have been a very fun battle between the two Ball brothers, but unfortunately, there are far too many injuries to let that happen. However, Chicago should still have an advantage over the seven-win Hornets
Chicago has a hefty injury report of eight different players, with one of them being the team's star player, Zach LaVine.
LaVine has officially been listed as probable against the Hornets due to low back spasms.
For as much conversation as there has been about LaVine's availability, he's only missed three games for the Chicago Bulls this season, playing in 22 of the team's 25 games. Through those 22 games, LaVine averaged 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 51/43/80 shooting from the field.
If restoring LaVine's value was the mission this season for the Chicago Bulls, it's definitely been a successful one. He hasn't been the 24-point-a-game scorer that he was two seasons ago, but LaVine has still been a legitimate star for the Bulls again this season. It seems clear that he's ready to be a star on a legitimate contending team like the Golden State Warriors now. What remains to be seen is if the Bulls will actually trade him.
The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
