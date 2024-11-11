Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Looking to hand Cleveland its first loss of the season, the Bulls have their work cut out for them against the 11-0 Cavaliers.
Currently 4-6 through 10 games, Chicago is coming off a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks. Star guard Zach LaVine played 32 minutes in that game, tallying 18 points, seven assists, and two rebounds. This was LaVine’s return to action after a three-game injury absence, and he remains on the injury report for Monday night’s game as well.
Listed as probable with a right adductor strain, LaVine is expected to play in this game. Chicago will need all hands on deck against this dominant Cavaliers team that has been unbeatable so far.
LaVine has played well to start the season, averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 50.5% from the field and 43.4% from three.
There seems to be a level of understanding in Chicago that LaVine could very well play himself onto a contender by the trade deadline. In the meantime, the two time NBA All-Star is looking to help the Bulls remain competitive.
Monday night’s game against the Cavaliers is just a brief stop at home for Chicago, as the team will head back out on the road to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday and the same Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday.
