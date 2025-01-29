Zach LaVine's NBA Dunk Contest Tease Goes Viral
For years, fans have complained about the NBA Dunk Contest not having big stars. In the last decade, the only time fans have been invested in it is when Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon were a part of it.
On Monday night, the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest participants were revealed by Shams Charania of ESPN. The players selected were: Mac McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, and Andre Jackson Jr. Needless to say, fans weren't very excited about the news.
Via @ShamsCharania: "Orlando Magic’s Mac McClung has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend in San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. He will aim for a dunk contest three-peat with the four-man field set: McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson Jr."
After the news dropped, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine decided to tease NBA fans by suggesting that he should enter the dunk contest this season. The Bulls' social media team posted a video of LaVine doing a very impressive behind-the-back dunk.
LaVine's tease immediately went viral, getting over 40,000 views in under an hour on X, and over 7,000 likes on Instagram.
At almost 30 years old, it's impressive to see LaVine still have the bounce he had before injures back when he competed eight years ago. While LaVine likely won't be entering in the dunk contest this season, it's still a nice treat for fans to see what he's capable of.
