Zach LaVine's Official Injury Status for Bulls-Pacers
The Chicago Bulls picked up a solid win on Thursday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 139-124. While star center Victor Wembanyama did not play for San Antonio in this game, it was still an impressive showing for many Bulls players.
Led by Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls got 39 points from their starting center. Ayo Dosumnu added a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, while Zach LaVine was one rebound and assist away from also having a triple-double.
Playing again on Friday night, the Bulls have listed LaVine on the injury report with this being the second game of a back-to-back set.
Per Chicago’s official injury report, LaVine is probable to play on Friday with low back tightness. The probable listing means LaVine is expected to suit up and play on the second night of a back-to-back.
LaVine has appeared in 20 games for the Bulls this season, and is averaging 21.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.4. assists. Perhaps more impressive than the per game numbers for LaVine has been his efficiency, as the two-time NBA All-Star is connecting on 50.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 42.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
The Bulls are still expected to shop LaVine at the trade deadline, and his strong start to the season will make that a more doable task for Chicago.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls