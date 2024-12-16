Bulls News

Zach LaVine's Official Injury Status for Bulls-Raptors

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is on the injury report against the Toronto Raptors.

Joey Linn

Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center.
Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls enter Monday night with an 11-15 record. While this is still good for a Play-In Tournament spot, it’s unlikely that remains the goal for Chicago. Expected to trade veteran players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and others, the Bulls could look much different after the NBA trade deadline.

Until some of those players do get moved, Chicago will likely continue hovering around the Play-In Tournament picture. Not good enough to be a real contender as currently constructed, the Bulls are also not bad enough to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One of the reasons why Chicago remains a competitive team is the play of LaVine, who enters Monday averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from three. 

Listed on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, LaVine’s official status is questionable with low back spasms. While injuries have been an issue for LaVine at times in his NBA career, he has appeared in 23 of Chicago’s 26 games so far this season. Should the two-time NBA All-Star remain productive and durable, it feels reasonable to assume a team could take a chance on him at the trade deadline.

Toronto is also dealing with injuries, as key contributors Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Immanuel Quickley are all ruled out for this game. The Raptors enter play with a 7-19 record that ranks 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News