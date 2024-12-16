Zach LaVine's Official Injury Status for Bulls-Raptors
The Chicago Bulls enter Monday night with an 11-15 record. While this is still good for a Play-In Tournament spot, it’s unlikely that remains the goal for Chicago. Expected to trade veteran players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and others, the Bulls could look much different after the NBA trade deadline.
Until some of those players do get moved, Chicago will likely continue hovering around the Play-In Tournament picture. Not good enough to be a real contender as currently constructed, the Bulls are also not bad enough to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
One of the reasons why Chicago remains a competitive team is the play of LaVine, who enters Monday averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from three.
Listed on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, LaVine’s official status is questionable with low back spasms. While injuries have been an issue for LaVine at times in his NBA career, he has appeared in 23 of Chicago’s 26 games so far this season. Should the two-time NBA All-Star remain productive and durable, it feels reasonable to assume a team could take a chance on him at the trade deadline.
Toronto is also dealing with injuries, as key contributors Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Immanuel Quickley are all ruled out for this game. The Raptors enter play with a 7-19 record that ranks 14th in the Eastern Conference.
