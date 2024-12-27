Zach LaVine’s Performance in Bulls-Hawks Goes Viral
With the Chicago Bulls being rumored to move off several of their veteran pieces ahead of the February trade deadline, they headed into their Thursday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks still with an opportunity to make a push up the standings in the Eastern Conference. The game didn't go in their favor, as they lost 141-133, but star guard Zach LaVine had a monster night.
LaVine finished with a game-high 37 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds in the loss. The two-time NBA All-Star was especially dominant in the third quarter where he had 22 of his 37 points. LaVine's performance has social media buzzing.
The Bulls found themselves with a 108-91 lead heading into the fourth quarter due to this stellar third-quarter effort from LaVine. Along with scoring 22 of his 37 points then, LaVine went perfect on his six three-point attempts as well.
Going viral with his performance, LaVine had NBA fans calling for the Bulls to get him on a contending team.
While it was not enough to secure the win, LaVine also got some help from veteran guard Jevon Carter. Heading into tonight not logging more than 15 minutes in a game this season, Carter finished the night with 26 points and seven made threes.
LaVine's big night, along with Chicago's blown lead, overshadowed Carter's performance.
Suffering their 18th loss of the season, Chicago inches closer to falling out of the playoff picture with the Philadelphia 76ers (winners in seven of their last ten games) now less than a game back of the tenth seed.
