Zach LaVine's Status for Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls
For as much criticism as Zach LaVine has received over the offseason about being an "untradeable" contract, he's proven to be a legitimate star again this season.
Through the 42 games LaVine has played this season, he's averaged 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 51/45/80 shooting from the field. His numbers have been very comparable to his prime years on the Chicago Bulls.
Unfortunately, the Bulls will have to figure out how to play without LaVine for the next couple of games. LaVine has been listed as out on the injury report against the Boston Celtics due to personal reasons.
On Monday, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan announced that LaVine is expected to be "out for a few games." While the reason has not been revealed, LaVine's wife did post on social media that she's close to having their third child. With that in mind, it seems very acceptable to see that LaVine will be missing the next few games due to the birth of his child.
The next four games for the Bulls are against the following teams: Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
It's going to be a very tough stretch for the Bulls as they navigate it without Zach LaVine, but it starts on Wednesday against the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST.
