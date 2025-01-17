Zach LaVine's Updated Injury Status for Hornets-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup between LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball. The two brothers from Chino Hills will be facing off for the fourth time in their NBA careers, and it is special every time it happens.
Neither the Bulls nor Hornets project to be in the Eastern Conference playoff picture when the season ends, but Chicago does enter Friday as the 10th seed. With a 18-23 record, the Bulls have lost three-straight games.
Bulls star Zach LaVine has been one of the reasons why Chicago has remained competitive this season, as he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Not on the initial injury report, LaVine has since been added.
LaVine’s new injury status for Friday night against Charlotte is questionable with an illness.
As previously mentioned, LaVine was not on the initial injury report, so this is an updated status for the two-time NBA All-Star.
If LaVine cannot go, Chicago will be down its leading scorer. The Bulls have two 20 PPG scorers this season, as veteran center Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points per contest.
The Bulls have been involved in several NBA trade rumors, with LaVine and Vucevic being at the center of most of them. If the two former All-Stars are dealt, they will likely be acquired by teams attempting to make a championship push.
