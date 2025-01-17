Bulls News

Zach LaVine's Updated Injury Status for Hornets-Bulls

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been added to the injury report.

Joey Linn

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup between LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball. The two brothers from Chino Hills will be facing off for the fourth time in their NBA careers, and it is special every time it happens.

Neither the Bulls nor Hornets project to be in the Eastern Conference playoff picture when the season ends, but Chicago does enter Friday as the 10th seed. With a 18-23 record, the Bulls have lost three-straight games. 

Bulls star Zach LaVine has been one of the reasons why Chicago has remained competitive this season, as he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Not on the initial injury report, LaVine has since been added. 

Zach LaVine
Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) scores against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

LaVine’s new injury status for Friday night against Charlotte is questionable with an illness. 

As previously mentioned, LaVine was not on the initial injury report, so this is an updated status for the two-time NBA All-Star. 

If LaVine cannot go, Chicago will be down its leading scorer. The Bulls have two 20 PPG scorers this season, as veteran center Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points per contest. 

The Bulls have been involved in several NBA trade rumors, with LaVine and Vucevic being at the center of most of them. If the two former All-Stars are dealt, they will likely be acquired by teams attempting to make a championship push. 

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

