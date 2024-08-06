Zach LaVine's Workout Video With Rising Miami Heat Star Goes Viral
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has seen his name in trade rumors throughout the NBA offseason. The most recent reports have suggested that LaVine may have no choice but to begin next season in Chicago, as his trade value around the league is nonexistent.
While LaVine's contract and health status have made teams hesitant to deal for him, his basketball ability is still elite. A two-time NBA All-Star with the Bulls, LaVine has averaged 24.2 points per game in his seven seasons with Chicago.
A recent video of LaVine and rising Miami Heat star Jaime Jaquez Jr. working out together this summer has gone viral on social media, as both players look to be entering next season in good shape:
This video from Swish Cultures has accumulated 2.3 million views on Instagram, as it has completely blown up. Both LaVine and Jaquez played their college basketball at UCLA, which always creates a strong bond, even among players who were Bruins at different times.
Jaquez was selected 18th overall by the Heat in the 2023 NBA Draft, and was one of the league's top rookies last season. Finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, Jaquez averaged 11.9 points per game in 75 appearances for Miami last season.
With LaVine looking healthy, it will be interesting to see if a team takes a chance on him this summer.
