Bulls News

Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz

The Chicago Bulls have listed Zach LaVine on the injujry report

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls face off against the Utah Jazz tonight in a game that features a massive injury report of 14 combined players between both teams.

There are multiple stars listed on the injury report, including Lauri Markkanen, Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, and others.

Among those stars listed is Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The Bulls have officially listed Zach LaVine as questionable with a right adductor strain. LaVine just played in the Bulls' last game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 1.

Through six games this season, LaVine is averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 50/46/82 shooting from the field. If there were any concerns about LaVine's ability as an NBA player after the injuries he suffered last season, those should be gone now. LaVine has essentially all but returned to form for the Chicago Bulls.

In 19 career games against the Utah Jazz, Zach LaVine has averaged 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. On paper, the Chicago Bulls shouldn't need him to beat a winless Utah Jazz team that may be potentially missing Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. However, the Bulls have their own share of players listed on their injury report, and just lost to a lesser Brooklyn Nets team.

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News