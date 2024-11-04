Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Utah Jazz tonight in a game that features a massive injury report of 14 combined players between both teams.
There are multiple stars listed on the injury report, including Lauri Markkanen, Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, and others.
Among those stars listed is Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The Bulls have officially listed Zach LaVine as questionable with a right adductor strain. LaVine just played in the Bulls' last game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 1.
Through six games this season, LaVine is averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 50/46/82 shooting from the field. If there were any concerns about LaVine's ability as an NBA player after the injuries he suffered last season, those should be gone now. LaVine has essentially all but returned to form for the Chicago Bulls.
In 19 career games against the Utah Jazz, Zach LaVine has averaged 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. On paper, the Chicago Bulls shouldn't need him to beat a winless Utah Jazz team that may be potentially missing Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. However, the Bulls have their own share of players listed on their injury report, and just lost to a lesser Brooklyn Nets team.
The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
