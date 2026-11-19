If you weren't glued to your television for Bulls vs. Nets on Wednesday night, let me be the first to say, "How dare you!"

In all seriousness, I'm going to take a good guess that this matchup between two 3-10 teams didn't break any ratings records on Chicago Sports Network. The Bulls haven't necessarily given their fans a reason to lock in on their early-season play, but perhaps this game can help change that!

The Bulls looked like a completely different team at Barclays Center in their 137-107 win. Did they get some help from a dejected Nets roster? Yes, but most believed this would be a competitive game coming into the night. The fact that Tiago Splitter's team was able to go in there and dominate for a full 48 minutes felt like a pretty big step in the right direction, especially when we consider how they did it.

Indeed, there are two specific stats that deserve attention from the blowout win. While we made sure to mention both in our postgame reaction, they warrant an extra round of applause after such a frustrating start to 2026-27.

Most Second-Chance Points Since 2023

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) hangs on the rim after a dunk against Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls were first able to gain momentum on the glass. They were dominating early on the offensive boards, grabbing seven in the first 12 minutes of action. Four different Bulls were able to get their hands on a ball, with Jalen Smith doing most of the dirty work with 3 OREBs. However, it's worth noting that Tiago Splitter also went to a double-big lineup in the first quarter, giving both Nic Claxton and Zach Collins a chance to play together.

Nevertheless, the Bulls capitalized on these seven offensive rebounds with 18 second-chance points. If that sounds like a lot ... it's because it is! According to the Chicago Sports Network broadcast, that represents the most second-chance points in any quarter since 2023.

For Splitter, this has to feel like a significant accomplishment. The new head coach has harped on team rebounding since the start of training camp, as well as consistently winning the possession battle. Chicago was struggling to do both throughout the first few weeks of the season, but this game serves as an example of why it's valuable to stick with and commit to an identity.

For what it's worth, the Bulls have now seen their offensive rebounding percentage trend up over their last four games, where they have gone 3-1. They have held the 13th-highest mark during this stretch and have sat Top 10 in second-chance points per game.

A New Franchise Record

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls set a season-high with 21 made threes against the Brooklyn Nets. Their previous high came only three games prior, when they faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in an OT win (20).

They have gone from being one of the NBA's worst shooting teams to one of the best over the last week or so. Their clip sat at just 27.2 percent over their first nine games of the season. As for their last five games, they are shooting 41.2 percent, which ranks second-best in the NBA.

When you asked both players and coaches about the ugly start, they remained confident that things would turn around. They liked the shots they were taking and had good reason to. Most advanced stats showed that the Bulls were actually generating the right looks; they just weren't getting them to drop.

To be sure, it's too early to say whether we're seeing a permanent shift. On paper, it's true that this team isn't built to be particularly efficient. But there is no denying that the recent output is encouraging, especially when it's leading to new franchise records!

The Bulls drained 15 of their first 29 attempts from deep in the first half. Once again, Chicago Sports Network was quick to note that this is the most threes made in a half in franchise history.

It's crazy to think that THIS was the roster that broke that record. Isaac Okoro shockingly led the way with four triples in the first half. Norman Powell and Matas Buzelis weren't too far behind with three makes, as a total of five Bulls made more than one shot from behind the arc.

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