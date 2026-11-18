As school bells ring across the Chicago area this afternoon, kids make a break for it. Some b-line it for the CTA. Others board their bikes. Some tighten their sneakers and begin the sprint home.

It doesn't matter how they get home, as long as they are firmly planted in front of their TVs by 6:30 p.m. CT. How could they not be? Tonight is the game of all games. Tonight is the night boys become men. Tonight is when the 3-10 Chicago Bulls face off against the 3-10 Brooklyn Nets.

What? Too much?

Fine, Wednesday night's matchup may be last on this week's League Pass Rankings. The Bulls and Nets are two rebuilding teams simply fighting for the right to develop talent and set a new course. With that in mind, the outcome of this evening's game isn't going to hold much weight in the eyes of the NBA faithful. But that doesn't mean it's weightless!

An Quietly Important Bulls-Nets Game ...

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter reacts during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, neither the Chicago Bulls nor the Brooklyn Nets will be looking back at this game come playoff time. Both teams are expected to be well outside the postseason mix, as they currently hold the 13th and 14th spots in the Eastern Conference. The only team worse off to begin the year is the Milwaukee Bucks (1-13).

Come draft lottery time, however, this is certainly a game that could stand out among the rest. It's easy to forget that the NBA has drastically changed its lottery system. The bottom three teams in the NBA will no longer receive preferential treatment. Instead, those swimming at the bottom of the barrel will be penalized.

The worst three teams will receive only two lottery balls, whereas those who finish 4-10 will all receive three lottery balls. This means that the worst three teams will have an equal chance of earning the No. 1 pick as the 9th and 10th seeds in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Of course, the point of this is to deter tanking. The very worst teams now have a clear incentive to compete late in the year, as they will want to ensure they avoid sliding down the totem pole. As things currently stand, both the Bulls and Nets appear in line to be right on the cusp of a bottom-three spot. In fact, as of today, they are tied for the NBA's third-worst record behind the Bucks and Kings.

A lot can happen between now and April, but we have been given little reason to believe this area of the standings will change drastically. There is a very good chance that both the Nets and Bulls are fighting hard to stay out of the bottom three, which gives that much more meaning to a game like this. If you're the Bulls, this is now the kind of season series that you want to take very seriously.

Now, does that mean we are in for a memorable barnburner each time these two meet this season? Of course not, but it does help put some interesting stakes on a matchup that otherwise feels pretty meaningless.

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