3 Takeaways After Bulls Waste Stellar First Half, Lose Caleb Wilson Against Spurs

With well over an hour to go before tip-off, the San Antonio Spurs' tunnel at the United Center was dripping with fans. The alien-like arms of Victor Wembanyama awaited them, fresh off a performance in Phoenix where he cruised to 40 points in a mere 25 minutes.

Roughly 94 feet away stood significantly fewer fans – some might call them diehards. Most were likely hoping to catch the palm of Caleb Wilson, who entered the evening as questionable on the injury report. The Bulls were on the brink of arguably their toughest challenge yet, and that's certainly saying something considering their 1-8 start to the year.

“I think he’s honestly one of those players that will change the game," Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter said about the Bulls' Wednesday night foe. "There is no comp to anybody … he is changing the league, and he was close to winning a championship last year, he is going to be one of the greatest to play the game.”

What came next was somehow both an unusual and familiar performance by the Bulls. They would explode offensively before facing a big setback, ultimately allowing the Spurs to snag the 124-119 victory. Wembanyama would live up to the Splitter hype, shooting 13-18 from the field for an easy 32 points.

Let's get into it ...

Best First Quarter Yet

Just as everyone expected, the Chicago Bulls came out against the San Antonio Spurs' fourth-ranked defense and ... couldn't miss.

They started the game by hitting back-to-back triples, matching both of the San Antonio Spurs' makes from downtown. It quickly looked like this would be their struggling offense's game plan against Victor Wembanyama, treating the paint as if it were off-limits. Turns out, that wasn't their intention at all.

A hyperactive Bulls team started to attack San Antonio's offense with relentless movement. They were cutting hard to the rim and getting off the ball in a split second. In other words, making the kind of quick decisions that Tiago Splitter had been trying to preach since training camp.

Suddenly, the Bulls were 17-20 from the field and had a 41-point first quarter. It was their highest-scoring opening frame of the season – let alone their most efficient scoring quarter of 2026-27. This included going 11-12 from inside the paint despite the single-best rim protector standing on the other side of the ball. It was a shocking masterclass in how to get a defense off-kilter.

How did the Spurs compare? They were just 10-23 from the field and got a mere 6 points from Wembanyama. For a team that had the clear advantage in almost every aspect, it was jarring to see them struggle so heavily to keep up. And those struggles only continued in the second quarter, when the Bulls increased their lead to a 70-56 advantage.

The Spurs Lock In

Third quarters have not been the Chicago Bulls' friend during the early portion of this season, and this one was no different.

The team that took the San Antonio Spurs by surprise was nowhere to be found. They played like a group that used up all their energy in the first 24 minutes, allowing that to impact them both physically and mentally. To be sure, the Spurs deserve credit for flashing their NBA Finals pedigree and stealing back the momentum. But the Bulls essentially handed it over on a silver platter.

Chicago had eight turnovers in the quarter and allowed several offensive rebounds. They would lose the points off turnovers and second-chance points battle a combined 21-0 in that quarter. The Spurs made as many field goals as the Bulls took shots (14), completely erasing the Bulls' lead and giving them a 90-89 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Riding Victor Wembanyama in the fourth quarter, the Spurs were able to gain a lead as large as 15 points. The final score may not reflect an easy win, but the Bulls only have some late mop-up minutes by Noa Essengue to thank for that. Things were all but over with roughly 8 minutes to go, which is why head coach Tiago Splitter even chose to unload his bench.

The main culprits in the Bulls' second-half meltdown were Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. They each faced turnover problems due to the Spurs' ball pressure. Buzelis, in particular, coughed it up five times in his last 13 minutes and 30 seconds of action. The Bulls' building block was noticeably frustrated after the game, pointing a finger at himself.

Matas Buzelis was noticeably frustrated after the Bulls dropped to 1-9. Pointed a finger at himself and said he has to be more aggressive, specifically coming out of halftime.



Bulls were in full control in the first half but just couldn’t sustain the energy. pic.twitter.com/n9TkAHRnpS — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) November 12, 2026

Caleb Wilson Leaves Early

Caleb Wilson's departure from the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter certainly didn't help the Chicago Bulls.

While trying to guard Victor Wembanyama, the No. 4 overall pick went to swipe at the ball. It's unclear exactly what happened, but the Bulls would go on to rule him out with a right-hand injury shortly after.

This is the play @CHSN_Bulls broadcast identified as where Caleb Wilson suffered the hand injury. pic.twitter.com/rnQLCNt049 — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) November 12, 2026

For what it's worth, Wilson already entered the game as questionable with hip tightness. Tiago Splitter and the training staff had him go through warm-ups before deciding to give him the green light. Already dealing with one ailment, there is a world where the Bulls are simply acting out of an abundance of caution. At the same time, Splitter wasn't able to provide much of an update after the game, sharing that they will know more tomorrow.

Wilson was putting together a relatively strong night before the injury. He had 15 points, 5 rebounds, and a steal in his roughly 15 minutes of play. The No. 4 overall pick also shot an encouraging 5-7 from the field, even draining both of his long-range attempts. One answered a big Victor Wembanyama three during the Bulls' electric first half.

Obviously, the Bulls will now cross their fingers that Wilson has only faced a minor setback. Easily their best player to start the year, this 1-9 group can't afford to see him stuck on the sideline for too long. This is especially true with their most winnable game in weeks due up on Friday (vs. Hawks).

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