The Chicago Bulls start to the season has been.... [insert your potentially expletive description here].

To be sure, this wasn't necessarily unexpected. While there may have been a few more major blowouts than some anticipated, a mere glance at the schedule let fans know that this was going to be a rude awakening for a rebuilding team.

We also know the Bulls didn't enter the year with particularly high expectations. This franchsie isn't focused on the win column but ratehr long-term growth and development. With that context taken into account, let's take a look at who has made a strong first impression and who has some work to do after 17 regular season games.

We'll start with the postive end of the spectrum!

Biggest Winners

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue enters the United Center before a game against the Washington Wizards. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Smith

The big man belongs at the top of this list. While Jalen Smith took a step in the right direction last season, he has broken out into a full-blown sprint. Sure, the Chicago Bulls' 4-12 record isn't going to draw much attention, but Smith's play has little to do with that lackluster record. He has been their most consistent player, boxing out Nic Claxton from a starting role thanks to his high-energy two-way play.

Smith is averaging a career-high 14.3 points to go along with 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1,1 blocks per game. He's also shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from long range. The floor-spacing was always a strong part of Smith's game, but he's shown some real growth around the rim with some more physically imposing play.

When it came into the year, Smith felt like a strong trade candidate for this new front office. Of course, that is still the case, but he's now played so well in Tiago Splitter's new system that one has to wonder if he's worth keeping around. Still only 26 years old, Smith might actually be on the verge of finding a long-term home in Chicago.

Tre Jones

Similar to the man mentioned above, Tre Jones has proven to be one of the most reliable players on this roster. Especially with Josh Giddey's play going up and down, Jones' ability to be a dependable lead guard has stood out more and more.

When we think about the future development of Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, a player like Jones feels incredibly important. He is very good at sticking to a team's preferred identity and dragging the rest of his teammates along with him. Tiago Splitter has wanted this offense to do a better job asserting itself in the paint and creating offense from within. Jones checks in off the bench every night and does exactly that.

Even if Jones' numbers don't jump off the page (10.8 PPG, 3.7 AST, 2.1 REB), the impact he makes is undeniable. It's why we've already heard rumors about the phone buzzing for his services. Indeed, there is a real chance that Jones finds himself on a contending team in the very near future. While the Bulls would certainly love to keep him around, it's not out of the question that the offers become too good to pass up.

Noa Essengue

Heading into 2026-27, Noa Essengue was on the outside looking in. Not only did he make a bad first impression on his new head coach in Summer League, but the front office drafted another player who could steal minutes from him this season. All in all, it really felt like the Frenchman could be on his way toward official "bust status."

Training camp changed everything, however. Essengue had a talk with Tiago Splitter and seemingly changed his approach. He started to focus even more on the defensive end, using his ridiculously long frame and quick feet to become a real disruptor. Fast forward to late November, and Essengue has carved out a steady role in the rotation.

In all fairness, his minutes have varied depending on the matchup, but Essengue is playing far more than anyone expected. He also continues to put together better and better outings, even showing a little more aggressiveness in attacking the rim offensively. While it's still unclear exactly which role Essengue can play long-term, he is giving the Bulls reason to believe that he belongs in their young core.

Noa Essengue is legit. love his effort defensively.



8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 3/3 FG, 2/2 3FG vs Wizards pic.twitter.com/Gnz2xJ3xky — Bulls Chronicles (@BullsTalkOnly) November 21, 2026

Bryson Graham

The Chicago Bulls haven't necessarily gotten the results they want from their young talent early on this season, and there is no question that's a tad concerning for Bryson Graham. What the new lead executive can feel good about, though, is the fact that he's getting some very good production from his veteran role players.

Whether it be the two names mentioned above, Norman Powell, Buddy Hield, or even Isaac Okoro, the Bulls could have a lot to work with as the trade deadline talk heats up. At the end of the day, this season is all about developing and building. Even with avoiding the bottom three serving as a new factor, Graham's job is to do what helps this team best in the future. All signs point toward him having several opportunities to add meaningful long-term assets to this foundation in the coming months. And that's a win for the Bulls.

Biggest Losers

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) walks off the court after an injury during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson

Do we need to say much here? Look, this has nothing to do with how Caleb Wilson looked on the court. He was the team's best player in several matchups and immediately showed flashes of being the potential star this franchise desperately needs. At the same time, the fact that he is out with his third hand injury of 2026 is a very tough pill to swallow.

Wilson may be back before the new year, but this is still a sizeable chunk of time for a rookie to miss. It will have a significant impact on his chance to win Rookie of the Year, let alone delay the process of learning his new teammates.

Speaking of which, it's also not the best look that the Bulls have played so much better without Wilson on the floor. Is that understandable for a variety of reasons that aren't particularly concerning? Yes, but it's still made for a pretty sobering situation.

Zach Collins

The Chicago Bulls re-signed Zach Collins on a two-year, $17.0 million deal – to the surprise of many fans. He appeared in only ten games during the 2025-26 season, and they also had both Nic Claxton and Jalen Smith already on the roster. Nevertheless, Bryson Graham seemingly had a vision for Collins ... but it couldn't have been this, right?

Collins has been in and out of the rotation to start the season. His play has also left something to be desired, especially with both Smith and Claxton playing decently well. It never hurts to have some depth at this position, but Collins is paid like someone who should be involved consistently. Plus, unlike Graham's many other role players, he's one who likely isn't going to generate much trade interest right now.

Leonard Miller

Leonard Miller was the talk of preseason. He looked like a true diamond in the rough who was praised by his head coach for his "randomness." Add in the fact that he is only 22 years old, and the Bulls felt like they suddenly had another piece to re-sign for their rebuild.

Miller looked like someone you could slot into a variety of roles. He was a threat to hit the catch-and-shoot three, consistently crashing for offensive rebounds, always cutting hard to the basket, and guarding multiple positions defensively. In many ways, he was supposed to be doing what Isaac Okoro has done the past couple of weeks.

Alas, Miller has found himself out of the rotation. Is there a chance he is thrown back in? Absolutely, but his early play to start the regular season simply wasn't the same. It's been a bummer considering how helpful he looked during training camp.

The Fans

If you came into the season expecting the Chicago Bulls to make a surge for the postseason ... well ... that's on you. Bryson Graham was very honest about the fact that this is Stage 1 of a rebuilding effort. The win-loss column isn't the Bulls' priority in 2026-27, as patience is the name of the game.

Nevertheless, a 4-12 start to the year is never easy to stomach. The Bulls have also found themselves on the wrong end of numerous lopsided scores thanks to a true gauntlet schedule to begin the season. The good news is that things will ease up in the coming weeks. But as far as these first 17 games go, the Bulls haven't given fans much of a reason to tune in.

To that point, Caleb Wilson's absence is absolutely brutal. He was the No. 1 reason to watch amid the turmoil. With him out of the equation, it feels safe to assume the CHSN ratings have taken a hit.

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