How did the Chicago Bulls follow up a surprise 3-1 road trip that ended with a 137-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets? They lost to the five-win Washington Wizards, of course!

For the second time this season, the Wizards came into the United Center and used a lopsided third quarter to secure a victory. The Bulls were in control for the majority of the first half and even put themselves back in a position to win it in the final minutes. But the basketball gods were not about to reward them after one of the worst quarters by any team this season (started the third frame 0-15 from the field and scored just 9 points).

Speaking of which, when things get that ugly in the middle of the game, it's impossible to hand out any "A" grades! Let's walk through some of the individual performances from the Bulls' 98-94 loss to the Wizards.

Player Grades

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buddy Hield – B+

Stats: 15 PTS (5-10 FG, 4-9 3PT), 4 REB

Buddy Hield came through with a couple of big shots. The guard was the one to finally snap their 0-15 skid to the third quarter with a nice finish at the rim. Then, he immediately proceeded to splash a big-time three to tie the game. Hield was a big reason why this bench unit proved to be so successful, and Tiago Splitter rewarded him with a chance to close the game.

Was it the most well-rounded performance by Hield? Not necessarily, but that's also not why he was brought to Chicago. Hield's job is to hit open threes and be a positive locker room voice. He's done a solid job of that thus far.

Tre Jones – B

Stats: 12 PTS (5-14 FG), 7 AST, 1 STL

The Bulls' second unit is the No. 1 reason the Bulls were once in full control of this game. Tre Jones checked in for his first quarter run and immediately made a difference. He had a couple of buckets, three assists, and a steal in his first 6 minutes of action in what was a quick +14 showing.

For all the size that Washington has to offer, they have struggled heavily with allowing points in the paint. Jones appeared fully aware of that and repeatedly got into the teeth of the defense. The only problem for him was that he missed a few easy ones at the cup. Still, like Hield, there is a reason that Splitter chose to close with him again. Jones simply looks like the most mature primary ball-handler on this team right now.

Noa Essengue – B-

Stats: 8 PTS (3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT), 4 REB, 1 STL

Noa Essengue made his presence felt early. In his first run off the bench, the second-year forward surprisingly knocked down a pair of threes and snagged a couple of offensive rebounds. Later, we would see Essengue take the handoff from Zach Collins and drive to the rim with his left hand for the tough finish.

The Wizards didn't quite know what to do with Essengue, and it feels like the Bulls could have used that to their advantage a little more. He played only 15 minutes of action, though Splitter did give him a chance in the fourth quarter, where he ended up missing two big free throws.

Nic Claxton – C+

Stats: 11 PTS (4-8 FG), 7 REB, 2 BLK

With Jalen Smith sidelined before the game, Nic Claxton earned his first start of the season. He has looked ready for the challenge in recent games, performing well in his tightly monitored minutes off the bench. Nevertheless, a matchup with Anthony Davis was quite the tall task, and it led to him finishing with a -20 on the night.

There was little Claxton could do to slow down the stronger Davis in the paint. To his credit, though, he still fought pretty hard on the glass and had a couple of nice finishes at the rim. You also have to tip your cap to him for making all three of his free throws in a close game.

🤷‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️ - Nic Claxton pic.twitter.com/Z0Gqjc6yGX — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 21, 2026

Norman Powell – C

Stats: 16 PTS (7-18 FG, 1-5 3PT), 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL

Norman Powell was among the most frustrated players in the locker room after the game. The veteran had the ball in his hands during plenty of late-game possessions, but he repeatedly came up short. Powell went 1-5 in the fourth quarter, which included missing a bank-shot floater that spun out with roughly 10 seconds to go. Make that shot, and the game is tied 96-96.

Norm Powell details his reads on that last full possession, when Bulls had chance to tie.



“Saw Trae (Young) close out super hard and he had contact on me, but I didn’t wanna foul bait for the last shot. I wanted to get a clean look. I saw the drive, took the floater I’ve been… pic.twitter.com/JUQlpeogEB — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 21, 2026

Matas Buzelis – C-

Stats: 9 PTS (4-10 FG, 1-5 3PT), 5 REB, 1 STL

Another game to mostly forget for Matas Buzelis. The forward struggled to find a rhythm against the Wizards' size, and there is no question that the Bulls' lack of fastbreak opportunities played a part in his cold night. Buzelis also finished with three turnovers and four personal fouls, all of which surely played a part in Tiago Splitter's decision to bench him again in crunch time.

With that said, Buzelis had a couple of nice takes to the rim. The best came in the second quarter, when he flew past AJ Dybantsa before adjusting mid-air for the finish. To be honest, there is a case to make that Buzelis deserved a slightly longer leash in this one, but Splitter admitted after the game that he simply didn't think the forward was having a good night.

Matas Buzelis, this was SMOOTH 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xuz2yVOMoN — CHGO Bulls (@CHGO_Bulls) November 21, 2026

Josh Giddey – D+

Stats: 2 PTS (1-6 FG), 7 AST, 6 REB)

Speaking of not having a good night!

Tiago Splitter also lumped Josh Giddey into this department, who mustered a mere 1-6 shooting effort in a little over 22 minutes. It's becoming harder and harder to understand the disconnect Giddey is experiencing with this new system. The facilitating has still been there, but finding his own offense has been a major challenge.

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