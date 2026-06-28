Are the Bulls Really Going to Make a Run at Norman Powell in Free Agency?

The latest Chicago Bulls free agency rumor is a doozy.

Bryson Graham is only two days away from his first free agency as the front office leader. He capped off a successful draft, garnering plenty of respect for snagging both Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the first round. Did some criticism fly his way for a quiet second round? Yes, but the executive only further impressed fans with his quick and transparent explanation.

Nevertheless, there is more work to be done to round this roster out before the beginning of the 2026-27 season. The Bulls still have over $30.0 million to spend, as well as some very clear roster holes to fill. One of those holes rests in the backcourt alongside primary facilitator Josh Giddey. With Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu both out the door, this group needs a more reliable on-ball scorer.

More specifically, the Bulls are in clear need of shooting help. Neither Wilson nor Swain is known for their efficient three-point stroke, even if there is hope they can add it to their game. Matas Buzelis has also made strides in that department, but he is far from a high-volume threat. It's why many expect some of the Bulls' finances to go to a shooter in the coming days.

The name Michael Scotto of HoopsHype threw out this weekend, however, still comes as a big surprise.

"The Chicago Bulls are among the teams expected to have interest in Powell as free agency nears, league sources told HoopsHype. The 33-year-old guard is a career 39.6 percent 3-point shooter. "

Are the Bulls Really Going to Make a Run at Norman Powell?

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) looks to pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Norman Powell is one of the last names I expected the Chicago Bulls to be tied to during this summer's free agency. Why? He is a 33-year-old just coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Powell averaged 21.7 points on 47.0 percent shooting from the field, which included a 38.0 percent clip from downtown on 7.1 attempts a night.

In other words, it has felt like a certainty that Powell would draw interest from winning teams and presumably prefer to end up in such a situation. It's also felt like a certainty that he would be in store for a pretty handsome payday. While the Bulls could offer him the latter, would he really be interested in joining their rebuild? Better yet, is he really the right player to add to their rebuild?

There is no denying that Powell would give them the scorer they currently need. His ability to space the floor at an elite rate, in particular, would make him a really strong fit next to Giddey and this supporting cast of athletic wings. But Powell doesn't fit the Bulls' current timeline ... at all. The guard can also be a pretty ball-dominant player at times, which may not be what you want with so many youngsters to develop.

To be sure, all indications are that Powell is a great teammate. He's also coming over from Miami, where he gained plenty of experience with Heat Culture. The Bulls would be wise to add some veterans to this immature group, especially those who can help them set a standard and build a culture. Powell could potentially help them do that both on and off the court.

Still, does it make sense for the Bulls to be the ones to hand him a deal worth $25+ million a year? Perhaps they would view it as a very tradable contract, but there is no ignoring the fact that Powell is aging and a pretty subpar defender. There is a world where he is actually harder to move than anticipated in the near future.

Especially when we consider Graham's repeated comments about keeping his options open and wanting to pursue salary-dump opportunities, a Powell pursuit would be pretty shocking. Signing him would eat into a fair amount of their cap space and feel like prioritizing the short-term a little too heavily. It's why I ultimately don't see things trending in this direction, but I suppose stranger things have happened.

T-minus two days until free agency!

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